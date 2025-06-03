Suspect arrested for allegedly beating 61-year-old transgender woman in Westlake District

Los Angeles police arrested a 30-year-old man accused of assaulting a 61-year-old transgender businesswoman in the Westlake District.

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department arrested Samuel Parros on May 27 and booked him for assault with a deadly weapon.

He is one of three people who allegedly attacked Sabrina De La Pena at her shop several times in the past two months.

"They punched me. They kicked me. I tried to go outside, they pushed me inside," De La Pena said in an interview with CBS News Los Angeles. "I received more than 50 punches. After that, I started screaming, and when nobody was coming, I said OK and asked God why?"

The series of attacks began on April 8, when one of Parros's alleged accomplices tried to flirt with De La Pena, according to police. Detectives said the unnamed male suspect left the store after she denied his advances.

He allegedly returned shortly later, sexually assaulted De La Pena and threatened to kill her when he discovered she was a transgender woman, according to LAPD.

LAPD officers released four pictures of one of the suspects accused of beating a transgender woman on multiple occasions. KCAL News

Detectives said he returned multiple times with more suspects and continued to beat her. In three separate instances, the group of men allegedly beat De La Pena with a skateboard, pepper-sprayed her and threw an unknown liquid on her while another suspect tried to taser her, according to police.

De La Pena said she has been attacked six times since April. She has owned two shops in the Westlake District for 40 years and has never had a problem until now.

"I need to move from this area because, I can't no more," De La Pena said.

The latest beating happened on May 31, according to police. LAPD said De La Pena sustained serious injuries. Parros was already in custody during the alleged beating. Police are searching for the two remaining suspects.

Police arrested Suspect 2, Samuel Parros, on May 27 but have not located Suspect 3. LAPD

Potential victims or witnesses who have information about the incident or the suspects are urged to contact Rampart Division Robbery Detectives at (213) 484-3495. Outside of business hours, LAPD asks tips to be directed to 1(877) 527-3247.

Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or fill out a form at www.lacrimestoppers.org.