Suspect allegedly involved in 2 separate Long Beach fatal hit-and-run crashes is arrested

Long Beach police said they have arrested a 24-year-old woman who was allegedly involved in two hit-and-runs that were five months apart and resulted in the deaths of three people.

Ahkeyajahnique Owens, a 24-year-old Long Beach resident, turned herself in on Jan. 7 at the Long Beach Police Department.

Police say they identified Owens as a suspect in both collisions using forensic evidence and video footage.

The first collision left a 35-year-old bicyclist dead. On October 6, 2025, Raul Augustin Gallopa of Long Beach was killed at the intersection of East 4th Street and Bonito Avenue.

The second collision with another vehicle left two people dead and three others injured. Gilberto Lopez, a 21-year-old resident of Midway City, and Bobbi Smith, a 24-year-old resident of Buena Park, were killed after a vehicle collision at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and East 6th Street.

Police said Owens was booked for felony vehicular manslaughter related to the October 2025 traffic collision, while a separate case related to the January 4, 2026, collision will be presented to the District Attorney's Office next week.