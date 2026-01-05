Watch CBS News
2 dead after multi-vehicle crash in Long Beach

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
Chelsea Hylton

Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Long Beach on Sunday night.

The Long Beach Police Department said officers responded to a crash near Atlantic Avenue and Sixth Street at 10:14 p.m.

Officers quickly provided medical aid to five adults until members from the fire department arrived. A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Three other individuals were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Long Beach police said their investigation shows a driver was traveling eastbound on Sixth Street at a high rate of speed when they crashed into two other cars that were traveling southbound on Atlantic Avenue.

The suspect driver fled the scene before officers arrived. The police are continuing to investigate the incident. 

