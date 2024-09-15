Firefighters gain ground on Line Fire, which remains active, in San Bernardino County

Arson suspect in Line Fire faces charges related to millions in damages, injured firefighter, other

Arson suspect in Line Fire faces charges related to millions in damages, injured firefighter, other

Arson suspect in Line Fire faces charges related to millions in damages, injured firefighter, other

Firefighters continued to gain ground in their firefight against the 38,421-acre Line Fire, which was burning in San Bernardino County.

The fire, believed to be the result of arson, was 36 percent contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) reported Sunday.

Wildfire remains active 10 days later

According to Cal Fire, the fire remained active in the early morning hours due to a dry airmass in the upper elevations. Cal-Fire said firefighters are strengthening the control lines and mopping up hot spots. One person has been arrested in connection with the wildfire that has forced thousands of residents out of their homes.

The fire erupted September 5th, along Baseline and Alpine streets in Highland. Three structures have been damaged, and one was destroyed. The California National Guard was expected to continue to support the state's ongoing response to the fire, deploying resources both on the air, and the ground. Over 4,000 personnel are assigned to the fire across multiple fire agencies, according to the San Bernardino National Forest.

Evacuation orders remain in place

Evacuation orders remain in place for Green Valley Lake north from Highway 18 along Green Valley Lake Road; all National Forest lands, trails and roads within that zone including San Gorgonio Wilderness; all undeveloped land east of Highway 330 to Summertrail Place and north of Highland Avenue; Running Springs and Arrowbear Lake; and Angelus Oaks, Seven Oaks and all campgrounds and cabins in the area.

In addition, only residents are allowed to return to Forest Falls and Mountain Home Village, but must show proof of residency.

Evacuation warnings remain in place for Cedar Glen, Lake Arrowhead, Twin Peaks, and Valley of Enchantment; the area of Big Bear Valley from the dam east to Cactus Road; Erwin Lake, Sugarloaf, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, and Fawnskin.

Evacuation shelters remain in place at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds (Building 6, 14800 7th Street, Victorville, 92395), Jessie Turner Health and Fitness Community Center (15556 Summit Avenue, Fontana, 92336, and the Hacienda Heights Community Center (1234 Valencia Avenue, Hacienda Heights, 91745).