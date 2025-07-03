Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis offers $10,000 reward for investigation into alleged attacks against a transgender woman

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis is offering a $10,000 reward in the investigation of a transgender woman and small business owner who was beaten multiple times.

Since the start of April, the Los Angeles Police Department has been investigating the alleged attacks as hate crimes against 61-year-old Sabrina De La Peña. The attacks have involved physical assaults, pepper spray, the use of weapons and verbal threats, police said.

"This violent hate crime has no place in our neighborhoods," Solis said. "Now more than ever, we must reject hate and safeguard our most vulnerable communities, which include our transgender and LGBTQ+ Angelenos. I encourage anyone who may have information to please come forward."

The series of attacks began on April 8 when a man entered De La Peña's shop and tried to flirt with her. Detectives said the man left the store after she denied his advances, but he returned shortly after and allegedly sexually assaulted De La Peña.

Detectives also said that the man returned multiple times with more suspects and continued to beat her. According to police, on three separate instances, the group of men allegedly beat De La Peña with a skateboard, pepper-sprayed her and threw an unknown liquid on her.

LAPD officers released four pictures of one of the suspects accused of beating a transgender woman on multiple occasions. KCAL News

"They punched me. They kicked me. I tried to go outside, they pushed me inside," De La Pena said in an interview with CBS News Los Angeles. "I received more than 50 punches. After that, I started screaming, and when nobody was coming, I said OK and asked God why?"

De La Peña claims she has been attacked six times since April.

On May 27, detectives arrested 30-year-old Samuel Parros for assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the attacks against De La Peña.

Police believe two other men joined the suspect during the alleged hate crimes against the 61-year-old transgender woman. LAPD

The LAPD has released surveillance photos asking for the public's help in identifying two more suspects.

Solis' reward will be given in exchange for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for the alleged attacks.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incidents is asked to contact the LAPD Rampart Division Detectives at (213) 484-3495. Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or fill out a form at www.lacrimestoppers.org.