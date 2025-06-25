Watch CBS News
Person dies in Granada Hills landfill workplace accident involving heavy equipment

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
A person died at the scene of a heavy equipment accident at the Sunshine Canyon Landfill in Granada Hills Wednesday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the death was the result of an accident involving "an overturned piece of heavy machinery" at the San Fernando Road landfill site.

The identity of the person who died is not known yet, nor the cause of the accident.

The Sunshine Canyon Landfill is a municipal landfill and does not accept hazardous waste. It is located near the communities of Sylmar and Granada Hills.  

A person died in a Granada Hills landfill workplace accident, authorities said.  KCAL News
