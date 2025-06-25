Person dies in Granada Hills landfill workplace accident involving heavy equipment

A person died at the scene of a heavy equipment accident at the Sunshine Canyon Landfill in Granada Hills Wednesday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the death was the result of an accident involving "an overturned piece of heavy machinery" at the San Fernando Road landfill site.

The identity of the person who died is not known yet, nor the cause of the accident.

The Sunshine Canyon Landfill is a municipal landfill and does not accept hazardous waste. It is located near the communities of Sylmar and Granada Hills.

A person died in a Granada Hills landfill workplace accident, authorities said. KCAL News