Sunland woman transforms neighborhood "Little Free Library" into food pantry amid SNAP stoppage

The longest government shutdown in U.S. history entered its 39th day on Saturday, leaving millions of families across the country hungry, without crucial paychecks and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

With government assistance out of the picture, a woman in Sunland has taken the "neighbors helping neighbors" expression to heart. Mary Soracco has long operated a "Little Free Library" in her neighborhood, which is a box where visitors are free to leave a book and take a book.

Until the shutdown is over and SNAP benefits return, she's replacing the literature with free meals for families.

"The books will be back when SNAP benefits are restored," a note posted to the front of the box says. "Please take what U need."

Soracco says she's experienced homelessness and impoverishment before, and wants to give back now that she can.

"I'm always about pivoting to where there's a need," she said. "I've been homeless before, I've been on food stamps before ... I know what it's like ... I just want people to eat if they need to eat."

She said she saw the idea online and now, hundreds have followed the trend. Soracco has received monetary and food donations from neighbors, and the food that doesn't fit in the box has gone to local food pantries.