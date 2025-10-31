Watch CBS News
Here's a list of food assistance resources in Southern California

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles.
Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

With the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP, running out of funds on Nov. 1, local governments have scrambled together resources to help the more than 2.6 million people in Southern California who will lose their food stamp benefits on Saturday if federal lawmakers cannot reach a deal. 

Here is a list of food assistance resources available in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties.

Food Banks

Below are links that will take you to interactive maps of food banks in the following counties. Alternatively, you can also call 211 for help finding a food pantry. 

Los Angeles 

Orange

Riverside 

San Bernardino

Ventura

Women, Infants and Children

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, known as the WIC program, remains active. 

California WIC said everyone can apply for the program, including furloughed government employees, unemployed workers or anyone  experiencing reduced or temporary changes in income because of the government shutdown. This includes pregnant mothers, foster families, fathers with a child under five years old and military families with a child under five years old.

For more information, click here.

CBS LA will periodically update this list.

