Man dies after being struck by three hit-and-run drivers in Studio City

Los Angeles police are seeking help from the public as they search for three hit-and-run drivers who struck a man and left him dead in Studio City in December.

The crash happened at around 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2025 near Ventura Boulevard and Van Noord Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

In a news release, officers said that a white cargo van traveling east on Ventura Boulevard ran over the foot of a man who was sitting in the road. Instead of stopping, the van continued in the same direction, police said.

"Moments later, the pedestrian laid down on the roadway, where he was struck by two additional vehicles, a white sedan and a white SUV, also traveling eastbound on Ventura Boulevard," the release said.

The man, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

A standing reward of up to $25,000 has been offered for anyone with information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the drivers, police said. As they continue their search, detectives have shared video of the incident on their YouTube page.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LAPD's Valley Traffic Division at (818) 644-8033.