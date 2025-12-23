Watch CBS News
Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian in Studio City, police say

Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner

A driver hit and killed a pedestrian in Studio City early Tuesday morning before fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department said reports of a collision came in at 5:44 a.m. on the 12900 block of Ventura Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been hit by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man was trying to cross the street when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver fled the scene before authorities arrived.

No additional details, including suspect information, were immediatley made available.

