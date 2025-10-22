Watch CBS News
Search underway for Studio City car thieves caught stealing on camera

By
Dean Fioresi
Los Angeles police are searching for a group of thieves caught on camera as they stole a car from a Studio City parking garage on Tuesday. 

Video from inside the garage, located in the 11300 block of Acama Street, shows the suspects initially getting into the car, a 2017 Dodge Charger Daytona 392, at around 4:40 a.m., but they were unable to leave because the gate was locked. 

They then re-parked the car, waiting inside until just before 6 a.m., when another tenant arrived. One of the suspects exited the card, holding the gate open so they could finally leave. 

A total of four suspects could be seen getting into the vehicle. 

LAPD officers say that they took a stolen vehicle report but have not yet located any of the suspects or the vehicle that was taken. 

