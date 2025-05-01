Student sexually assaulted inside library at Santa Monica College, campus police say
Authorities are searching for the suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a student inside of the library on the Santa Monica College campus on Wednesday.
They say that it happened at around 11:30 a.m. inside of the SMC Library, which is located in the 1900 block of Pico Boulevard.
In a press release, Santa Monica College Police Department investigators say that the suspect "tapped the victim on the shoulder and asked for a kiss."
"When the victim attempted to leave, suspect grabbed the victim's groin area without consent," the release said.
He then fled in an unknown direction.
Investigators describe the suspect as a male between 18 and 25 years old. He has black hair. They shared a photo of the possible suspect in hopes that someone could identify him.
Anyone who knows more is asked to contact SMCPD at (310) 434-4300.