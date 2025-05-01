Watch CBS News
Local News

Student sexually assaulted inside library at Santa Monica College, campus police say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Authorities are searching for the suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a student inside of the library on the Santa Monica College campus on Wednesday. 

They say that it happened at around 11:30 a.m. inside of the SMC Library, which is located in the 1900 block of Pico Boulevard. 

In a press release, Santa Monica College Police Department investigators say that the suspect "tapped the victim on the shoulder and asked for a kiss."

"When the victim attempted to leave, suspect grabbed the victim's groin area without consent," the release said. 

He then fled in an unknown direction. 

copy-of-generic-youtube-thumbnail-new-design-33.png
A picture of the alleged suspect. Santa Monica College Police Department

Investigators describe the suspect as a male between 18 and 25 years old. He has black hair. They shared a photo of the possible suspect in hopes that someone could identify him. 

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact SMCPD at (310) 434-4300. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.