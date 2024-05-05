Strong winds knock over several stories of scaffolding in Hollywood

Several stories of scaffolding were knocked over by strong winds in Hollywood on Sunday.

Downed scaffolding on N. St. Andrews Place in Hollywood. KCAL News

Firefighters say that the 4-5 story tall scaffolding was "swept outward" away from the building they were next to in the 1000 block of N. St. Andrews Place by the winds at around 2 p.m., according to a statement from Los Angeles Fire Department officials.

Despite early reports that the scaffolding fell onto wires on the north side of Santa Monica Boulevard, it was later noted that the scaffolding was lying near the wires.

"LAFD Urban Search and Rescue specialists are on scene assessing the situation," LAFD said.

No injuries were reported as no one was on the scaffolding at the time that it fell.

Pedestrians and traffic were routed away from the area because of the unstable scaffolding, which remained teetering over the road at the latest.

Santa Monica Boulevard between N. Wilton Place and N. Western Avenue was expected to be closed as the situation continued, firefighters said.