Brush fire prompts temporary closure of SR-170 in North Hollywood

Firefighters battled a brush fire that temporarily caused lanes of the 170 Freeway to be closed in North Hollywood on Sunday.

The blaze was reported a little before 3 p.m. on the embankment just south of Burbank Boulevard and State Route-170, according to Los Angeles Fire Department crews.

Firefighters say that the quarter of an acre fire created dangerous driving conditions on northbound lanes of the freeway, prompting California Highway Patrol to issue a 30 minute SigAlert for the off-ramp at around 3:40 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown. No injuries have been reported.