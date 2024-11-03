Strong winds and dry conditions prompt red flag warning in Inland Empire

Powerful winds and extremely dry conditions across much of Southern California have forced red flag warnings from weather officials due to the heightened risk of fires.

The incoming Santa Ana wind event is expected to pick up intensity Sunday evening across Riverside and the Temecula Valley areas, with most gusts of wind reaching speeds between 15 and 25 miles per hour. Some gusts could reach between 35 and 45 miles per hour, with the highest levels possibly reaching 55 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials encourage residents to avoid outdoor burning in coming days during the red flag warning because "any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly."

Additionally, a windblown dust advisory was issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for most of the Inland Empire, including the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass as the air quality index reaches unhealthy levels during the powerful wind event. The advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Monday evening.

While temperatures throughout the area are not expected to eclipse 80, with most regions sitting in the mid-to-low-70s, fire danger remains high because of the dry conditions.

In Los Angeles County on Sunday, strong gusts of wind toppled trees in places like Boyle Heights and Reseda. While no one was injured in either instance, the downed trees blocked busy road ways and left one van severely damaged.

Travelers flying into Burbank Airport reported that their landing times were being delayed by up to 20 minutes after airport officials closed all but one runway due to the winds.