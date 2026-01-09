Growing a strong garden can help withstand severe weather

When considering whether the trees in your yard can withstand strong Santa Ana winds, fire, or drought, it's important to start with what's underground.

It's not lost on Cynthia Carmona how lucky she is after learning that her home was the only one standing in her Altadena neighborhood following the Eaton Fire.

"We have a lot of neighbors that lost everything," Carmona said.

She attributes that to their heat-resistant paint, covered outdoor vents, and giant oak trees in the northeast corner of their yard.

"I really think it acted as a screen against the ember cast," Carmona said.

She said she has a newfound appreciation for resilient landscaping.

"It has made me even more determined to do this project in a way that is going to rebuild the soil and bring the wildlife back," Carmona said.

Landscape architect Shawn Maestretti guided her through the redesign process. So far, they've removed one oak tree deemed too large and dangerous, and pruned the burnt ends of another.

"It could snap and fall, so they do an end-weight reduction to relieve the pressure," Maestretti said.

Maestretti said that, when it comes to fire resilience, wind resistance, and drought resistance, it begins in the soil.

He said the health of what's underground determines the strength of what's above ground. First, check the location; don't plant trees too close to pavement or concrete, as their roots won't thrive. Once you find a good place, make sure the soil has good water retention.

Maestretti said it really doesn't have to cost much to get your project started. Save old cardboard boxes and mulch. He recommends making what's called lasagna mulching. Wet a large piece of cardboard and pour some mulch on top of it. Do that for a couple of layers, and let the microorganisms work their magic.

"That's the protozoa and the bacteria and the fungi that are part of the soil food web that support the above-ground community," Maestretti said.

Make sure not to let the mulch dry out, or it becomes a fire hazard.

"It's best to just move the mulch around and don't let it pile up against your house," Maestretti said.

In a few months, Maestretti said the lasagna mulch will turn into rich soil. It'll naturally repel weeds and kick start Carmona's dream California native garden.

"I have a collection of dahlias over here which are actually fire survivors, so I'm going to replant those over there," Carmona said.

Here's Maestretti's checklist for a wind, fire, and drought-resistant landscaping project:

1. Look up at your trees. Check for location and bulk.

2. Look down at your soil. Are the roots healthy? Or are there obstructions?

3. If not, add mulch to improve water retention.

4. Don't forget to tend to the mulch to maintain soil quality.

5. Try to grow native plants.

6. When in doubt, call a professional.

Resilient landscaping also requires careful stewardship.