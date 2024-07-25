String of fires at Marina Del Rey apartment complex concern residents, authorities are investigating

LASD arson investigators looking into string of fires at Marina Del Rey condo complex

LASD arson investigators looking into string of fires at Marina Del Rey condo complex

LASD arson investigators looking into string of fires at Marina Del Rey condo complex

Residents of a Marina Del Rey apartment complex are on edge as there have been a string of small fires at various common areas of the property over the last few months.

Marina City Club management sent a letter to its residents in the high-rise complex summarizing "an influx of small fires."

"Authorities suspect that these fires were intentionally set by one or more individuals who may reside at the Marina City Club," management wrote. "These incidents appear to involve the use of toilet paper and/or other combustible materials to ignite flames."

Another letter was sent out on July 23 announcing the temporary closure of Court Club "due to a fire incident." Management reminded residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity immediately.

Tenants fear an arsonist may be targeting them. "There have been fires popping up all over the place," resident Chris Hartunian said.

She estimates there have been at least a dozen fires since May. Her apartment is next to a bathroom where a toilet seat was lit on fire earlier this month. She took a video of a bottle of lighter fluid found at the scene.

Long-time tenant Terry Hirano referred to the December 2023 fire at the California Yacht Club nearby in Marina Del Rey. The clubhouse was destroyed, losing photos, racing trophies, and many memorabilia.

She worries the same could happen at the complex. "Who's ever doing it, is getting more and more brazen," Hirano said.

Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Arson Explosives Detail, are investigating nine fires at the complex which started in May.

"Its just unbearable, and I don't feel safe," Hartunian said.