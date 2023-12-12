2 firefighters injured battling massive fire at yacht club in Marina del Rey

Two firefighters were injured while battling a massive fire at a yacht club in Marina del Rey Monday night.

Crews responded around 11:30 p.m. to 4469 Admiralty Way where they found the California Yacht Club fully engulfed in flames, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Authorities said while battling the flames, two firefighters were injured and taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

The California Yacht Club was founded in 1922 and the building in Marina del Rey was built in 1967, according to the club's website.

"My dad built this place in the early 60s and it has been our home for many years...such a tragedy to see it burn down," said Steve Hathaway, former owner of the California Yacht Club.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and still under investigation.