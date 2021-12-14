LA Storm Watch: Evacuation orders and flood warnings across Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) - A powerful storm has hit the Southland, forcing multiple evacuation orders and warnings across the region.

The storm, expected to last throughout much of Tuesday, is predicted to bring high powered winds, heavy rain, cold weather and even snow in some areas.

For regions recently affected by wildfires, the remaining burn scar areas could experience flooding, mudflow and/or debris flow.

Here is a list of the latest evacuation orders and warnings:

Yucaipa (Evacuation Order): Evacuation order issued for the communities of Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Northeast Yucaipa, east of Bryant Street and North of Date Ave, Highway 38 from Bryant to Angelus Oaks that are near the El Dorado Fire burn scar.

An evacuation center is available at Redlands East Valley High School, with an alternate evacuation center provided for pets at both San Bernardino County Animal Care & Control and Devore Animal Shelter in San Bernardino.

Riverside County (Evacuation Warning): Evacuation warnings issued for areas impacted by the Apple Fire and El Dorado Fire burn scars. Regions include: Marshall C, Mias A, Potrero A, and Noble A zones.

Orange County (Mandatory Evacuation Order): Mandatory evacuation order issued for areas surrounding the Bond Fire burn scar including Silverado Canyon, Modjeska Canyon and Williams Canyon.

Officials opened a "care and reception" center at Lake Forest Sports Park for anyone who follows the voluntary order. Red Cross will also provide overnight shelter at the same location.

Fontana (Evacuation Order): Evacuation order issued for neighborhood of Nealys Corner, north of Lytle Creek Road to Meyers Canyon, due to likelihood for heavy mud and debris flow, due to the South Fire burn scar.

An evacuation center has been prepared at Jessie Turner Community Center at 15556 Summit Avenue in Fontana.

Santa Barbara (Evacuation Order): An evacuation order for areas west of Las Flores Canyon, east of Mariposa Reina, south of West Camino Cielo, and down to the ocean - all areas that could be impacted by the Alisal Fire burn scar.

An official statement from the city stated: "Residents are strongly encouraged to prepare for potential storm impacts, and leave the area while there is daylight and better visibility navigating narrow, winding canyon roads."

The city has set up an evacuation center at SBCC Wake Center, 300 N. Turnpike Road in Santa Barbara, with a pet evacuation assistance available when calling the Animal Services Hotline at (805) 681-4332.

The order is to last through Tuesday, December 14.

Monrovia (Evacuation Warning): The city issued an evacuation warning for residents living in the Ridgeside Drive and Oakglade Drive areas, due to the potential aftereffects of the Bobcat Fire burn area. The entire area is also under a Flash Flood Watch by the National Weather Service.

Los Angeles Fire Department tweeted a clarification on evacuation orders: