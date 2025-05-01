Storm could bring windy and cold weather to Southern California this weekend

A cold storm moving down the coast could bring windy and wet weather to Southern California this weekend.

KCAL News has issued two Next Weather Alerts for the storm, with high temperatures running about 10 to 15 degrees below average.

The first alert will be for the winds coming to Southern California's mountain and desert areas. They are expected to pick up Saturday afternoon and peak later that night. Gusts in some of the mountain and desert areas will reach as high as 65 mph.

KCAL News

The second is for the cold and the chance of showers throughout the entire region on Sunday. Any possible showers will be light and scattered during the day. Meteorologists do not expect a large amount of rain, but enough to dampen things this Sunday.

KCAL News

Some showers can linger in the mountains and the Inland Empire until Monday, but the weather should dry out and warm up again on Tuesday.