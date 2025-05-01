Watch CBS News
Local News

Storm could bring windy and cold weather to Southern California this weekend

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Storm to bring windy and cold weather this weekend
Storm to bring windy and cold weather this weekend 01:25

A cold storm moving down the coast could bring windy and wet weather to Southern California this weekend. 

KCAL News has issued two Next Weather Alerts for the storm, with high temperatures running about 10 to 15 degrees below average.

The first alert will be for the winds coming to Southern California's mountain and desert areas. They are expected to pick up Saturday afternoon and peak later that night. Gusts in some of the mountain and desert areas will reach as high as 65 mph. 

nwa-details-kcal-dani.png
KCAL News

The second is for the cold and the chance of showers throughout the entire region on Sunday. Any possible showers will be light and scattered during the day. Meteorologists do not expect a large amount of rain, but enough to dampen things this Sunday. 

nwa-details-kcal-dr.png
KCAL News

Some showers can linger in the mountains and the Inland Empire until Monday, but the weather should dry out and warm up again on Tuesday. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.