Stolen dog, Ted, reunited with Hollywood family ahead of holidays

By Iris Salem

A family has been reunited with their dog days after they say a pair of thieves broke into their SUV and made off with their Yorkshire Terrier mix dog named Ted.

On Sunday, Ted was returned to his family who say someone had dropped him off at an animal shelter on Saturday night. Ted spent six days away from his family after being snatched from their SUV last Tuesday. 

Security video captured the moments when Ted had been taken from the locked SUV near Sunset Boulevard and Formosa Avenue. The family had stepped away from the car briefly to grab takeout.  

After the theft, the family filed a police report, and offered a reward for the safe return of Ted, who is microchipped.

Luckily, Ted has since been returned.  

First published on December 18, 2022 / 1:17 PM

