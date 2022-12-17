Only On: Local family desperately searching for return of stolen dog, Ted, ahead of holidays

Hollywood family desperately hoping for return of stolen dog, Ted, before the holidays

Hollywood family desperately hoping for return of stolen dog, Ted, before the holidays

A local family is desperately searching for the return of their Yorkshire Terrier ahead of the holidays, after he was stolen from their car as they picked up some takeout food on Tuesday.

"We want to spend our holidays together and now a member of our family has been taken from us," said Sid. "I can't think of anything worse.

Surveillance footage of one of the two suspects involved in the dognapping.

Sid and his family were visiting a grandparent in Hollywood on Tuesday when they stopped to grab some food, parking their car across the street from Bossa Nova Brazilian Cuisine near Sunset Boulevard and Fermosa Avenue.

They said they were inside for just 15 minutes when they learned that their car had been broken into, and their son's beloved Yorkie, Ted, had been stolen.

"He's my best friend," said Sid's five-year-old son. "We still have toys for him."

Surveillance footage shows the suspect's vehicle, a gray-colored Kia Sorrento, park behind the family's car and peer inside. He drove away, only to return about 15 minutes later.

A different person got out of the car and smashed the passenger side window of Sid's car, reaching in to take Ted.

He was alerted of the incident by a woman who approached him in the restaurant.

"She tells me, 'Someone came out and they broke your window and they took your dog out of your car.'"

By the time he had rushed outside, it was too late.

"We see there's glass all over the ground, there's glass all over the inside of the car," he said. "The only thing they had taken was our dog."

The family filed a police report, hoping that the public awareness could help bring Ted home before the holidays.

"We just know he's out there somewhere," said Sid's wife. "We just want to bring Ted home."

As they anxiously wait, they're offering a reward to whoever can help them bring Ted back home, no questions asked.