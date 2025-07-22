Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham Los Angeles billboard on Sunset Boulevard teases possible upcoming project

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham have fans wondering if a reunion is coming soon after a billboard teasing an upcoming project was spotted in Van Nuys.

The billboard on Sunset Boulevard features a photo of the duo's "Buckingham Nicks" album, which was released in 1973 and the date Sept. 19. The billboard is located not far from Sound City Studios, where the album was originally recorded.

Last week, both Nicks and Buckingham dropped subtle hints on their own social media accounts, posting lyrics from their song, "Frozen Love." Buckingham wrote, "I'll meet you there," and Nicks posted, "And if you go forward."

The billboard has garnered speculation that a reissue of the album is coming soon, including from Sound City Studios, which shared excitement on social media.

The iconic recording studio celebrated the album's 50th anniversary in 2023 with a special social media post. Sound City said that in 1973, Mick Fleetwood was visiting LA looking for a new recording studio. He went to visit Sound City Studios and heard Nicks and Buckingham recording their album. In 1975, Fleetwood asked the couple to join his band.

The album was also featured in a documentary about the studio, highlighting the importance it played in some of music's biggest projects.