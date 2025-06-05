Steve Perry auctions some of his Journey collection for Altadena wildfire victims

Musician Steve Perry is auctioning off some pieces in his collection of Journey memorabilia to help raise funds for Altadena wildfire victims.

Bids are rolling in for Perry's handwritten lyrics to "Don't Stop Believin'," his own gold and platinum records, albums from his collection, a couple of cassettes, CDs, bass guitars, vintage tour merchandise, and more – all signed by Perry.

The new archival memorabilia platform, Darkives Collectibles, is launching the Steve Perry Archives, with over 50 "never-before-available" pieces, now available. The site says that all the musical pieces are graded and authenticated.

A rare signed "JRNEYFAN" New York license plate that was thrown on stage during a New Jersey show has reached $1,175 with 17 bids, as of Thursday morning.

"These pieces have been carefully stored for many years, and now I feel it's the right time to pass them on from my hands to yours, to be enjoyed, remembered, and treasured in your own personal collections," Perry wrote on the auction website.

"And most importantly, all the proceeds from this archive sale will go to support victims of the Los Angeles fires with the help of Sweet Relief Musicians Fund."

The fund's mission is to provide financial assistance to all types of "career musicians and music industry workers who are struggling to make ends meet while facing physical or mental health issues, disability, or age-related problems."

Steve Perry was the lead singer of Journey from 1977 to 1987 and again from 1995 to 1998. He wrote and co-wrote several of the band's greatest hits, including "Don't Stop Believin," "Any Way You Want It," "Open Arms," and "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)."

The Steve Perry Archive Collection auction is set to end at noon on June 13.