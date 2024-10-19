Watch CBS News
Steres, Dynamo beat Galaxy 2-1 in regular season finale

Daniel Steres scored in the 11th minute of stoppage time Saturday night to help the Houston Dynamo beat the LA Galaxy 2-1 in the regular season finale for both teams.

Houston (15-10-9) will be the No. 5 seed and play the fourth-seeded Seattle Sounders in a best-of-three first-round series in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Second-seeded LA (19-8-7) takes on the No. 7 seed Colorado Rapids.

Steres flicked a header — off a cross played by Griffin Dorsey — under the crossbar and inside the post to cap the scoring.

Ezequiel Ponce scored for the Dynamo to make it 1-0 in the 44th minute and Gabriel Pec converted from the penalty spot for the Galaxy in the sixth minute of stoppage time to make it 1-1.

