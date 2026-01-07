TV Personality Spencer Pratt announces bid for Los Angeles mayor

Television personality Spencer Pratt announced he is running for mayor of Los Angeles on the anniversary of the Palisades Fire, at a "They Let Us Burn" rally in the Palisades Village.

About 1,000 demonstrators gathered for the rally, which was billed as "a call for fairness, accountability, and a vision for the rebuild."

Pratt spoke at the rally, where he announced his candidacy.

"And let me be clear, this just isn't a campaign, this is a mission, and we are going to expose the system. We are going into every dark corner of LA politics and disinfecting this city with our light. And when we are done, LA is going to be camera-ready again," Pratt said.

The 42-year-old reality TV personality's home burned down in the Palisades Fire. He posted video of some of the destruction on his Instagram account.

"The one positive sign I saw as our house burned down was our son's bed burned in the shape of a heart," Pratt wrote on Instagram on Jan. 7, 2025.

"A sign of how much love was in this house. So thankful for all the years and memories there with our family."

Pratt has been a vocal critic of the city and state's preparedness and response to the wildfire. At Wednesday's rally, he reiterated those grievances, followed by his announcement.

"Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I'm done waiting for someone to take real action. That's why I am running for mayor," Pratt said.

Pratt rose to fame in 2007 when he began dating "The Hills" cast member Heidi Montag. He eventually became a regular on the series. The couple married in 2008 and has two children.

The Los Angeles mayoral election will take place on June 2, 2026. Pratt will face incumbent Karen Bass, Austin Beutner and 17 others, according to data from Jan. 4, 2026.



