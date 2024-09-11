Southern California to face 'hazardous' breathing conditions due to smoke from wildfires

Three major wildfires burning in multiple counties across Southern California have led to poor air quality as a smoke advisory is extended — warning of potentially "hazardous" breathing conditions Wednesday.

Altogether, the Airport Fire, Line Fire and Bridge Fire tore through more than 100,000 acres by Wednesday morning as thousands faced mandatory evacuation orders and were forced to flee from their homes while weather conditions continued to complicate the battle against the blazes. Currently, a smoke advisory tied to the wildfires has been extended, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

It will remain in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday.

This latest smoke advisory is particularly notable as air quality regulators are warning that smoke from the wildfires could create conditions so harmful that they are in the "Hazardous" category — the worst possible air quality there is, according to the listing of categories detailed by the Environmental Protection Agency's website AirNow.gov.

A Cal Fire bulldozer retreats as the Airport Fire overtakes Ortega Highway and makes its way through Lake Elsinore on Sept. 11, 2024. Jon Putman/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Under that category, EPA officials say "everyone is more likely to be affected."

Less harmful air quality, under the category of "unhealthy for sensitive groups," is also expected in some areas of Southern California. This indicates that the general public is less likely to be affected while those with chronic health conditions or others more sensitive to air pollution, such as people with asthma, could see harmful side effects.

The poor conditions are expected to be seen in parts of Riverside, Orange, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties. The coastline of LA County will see the least severe impacts, according to air quality regulators.

A searchable map showing the latest conditions can be found here.

Tips for staying safe

Given the current conditions, the South Coast Air Quality Management District is warning people in affected areas to take certain steps to protect their lungs. The regulator has given the following list of tips.

Try to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed

Run an air conditioner or air purifier

Avoid burning candles or incense

Try not to perform vigorous physical activity or exercise while outside

Avoid activities like pan-frying and grilling

When outside, wear an N95 or P100 respirator to ensure protection

#Smoke advisories are in effect throughout Southern California due to impacts from the #BridgeFire #LineFire, and #AirportFire. Conditions can change by the minute during wildfires. Be #SmokeReadyCA & check #AQI several times a day.



➡️https://t.co/ak2fGA3XJV pic.twitter.com/YZup31OcyA — CARB (@AirResources) September 11, 2024