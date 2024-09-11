California's Bridge Fire explodes overnight, spanning 2 counties, Wrightwood community evacuated

The Bridge Fire in the San Gabriel Canyon continued to grow overnight, spreading from Los Angeles to San Bernardino County, with firefighters actively fighting to save structures within the Wrightwood community Wednesday morning.

This comes following an evening of life-safety efforts, where crews focused on rescuing people who could not escape the flames.

The fire remains at 47,904 acres Wednesday morning and is 0% contained, and fire officials are calling the conditions still very dangerous despite the drop in temperatures.

"We still have an established fire with very dry fuel, with the littlest of breeze -- we can see the ember cast right now, and those embers land here in the community. It still presents a very real threat despite the ease in temperatures," Eric Sherwin with San Bernardino County Fire said.

The blaze was first reported around 3 p.m. Sunday near East Fork Road and Glendora Mountain Road in the San Gabriel Canyon area in Los Angeles County. It continued to chew through the Angeles National Forest, nearly growing tenfold within a few hours on Tuesday. In the afternoon, Cal Fire mapped the fire at about 4,000 acres. Within a few hours, they updated the size to 34,247 acres. It's at 47,904 acres Wednesday morning.

Sherwin explained how the fire shifted and grew Tuesday afternoon, exploding into the Wrightwood community. "As we watched the fire yesterday afternoon, we saw that consistent north to northeastern growth of the fire. However, once it approached Highway 2, the canyon winds took a section of it and literally exploded it into the community of Wrightwood. That threat stayed with us through the overnight hours with very high winds," Sherwin said.

He said the flames took over Wrightwood so quickly, that life-saving efforts were the only priority. Ski lifts at the Mountain High Ski resort went up in flames, but the resort itself appears to be mostly unharmed by fire as staff at the resort turned the snow-making machines on to keep vegetation wet.

"This fire exploded into Wrightwood so quickly, that as we came into the community, our only priority was life-safety. We had deputies and firefighters going house to house finding people that were unable to evacuate, loading them up into ambulances, putting them into patrol cars, and doing whatever we could to get them out of the area," Sherwin said.

Sherwin said crews will eventually assess fire damage within the Wrightwood community, plus all the other communities that exist within the Bridge Fire footprint, but as of Wednesday morning, the fight to control the fire remains priority.

Later Wednesday morning, LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath signed a proclamation declaring a local emergency as the fire continued its path northeast toward Pinon Hills.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued a mandatory evacuation order for the East Fork communities of Camp Williams and River Community on Sunday evening. On Monday, an evacuation order was issued for all residents north of San Antonio Dam up to the Mount Baldy Resort.

Evacuation orders were also in place for the following communities:

Pinon Hills from Wrightwood north to Highway 18 and Beekley Road west to L.A. County

Lone Pine Canyon from the community of Wrightwood to Highway 138/Lone Pine Canyon Road south to the forest

Entire community of Wrightwood

East Fork communities of Camp Williams Resort and River Community (near the resort)

Evacuation warnings were issued Tuesday night for northern Claremont

as a precaution, San Antonio Heights and Upland from the foothills south to the I-210, and Pinon Hills from Wrightwood north to Highway 138 and Lebec Road west to L.A. County. The southeast portion of the Bridge Fire continues to burn in northern Claremont, the city of Claremont announced. An evacuation center was established at the Jesse Turner Center, 15556 Summit Ave., in Fontana, and the Hacienda Heights Community Center, 1234 Valencia Ave.

Other evacuation centers

-- San Bernardino County Fairgrounds: 14800 Seventh St., Victorville

-- Pomona Fairplex: 601 W McKinley Ave., Pomona (Enter Gate 3, corner of McKinley and White)

Road Closures

San Gabriel Canyon and East Fork of the San Gabriel River

Highway 39

East Fork Road

Glendora Ridge Road

Glendora Mountain Road

Mt. Baldy Road at Shinn Road intersection