Southern California temperatures remain above normal with a cool-down settling in

The peak of the heat is over Thursday morning, as a stronger onshore flow has cooled things down with low clouds settling in along the coast. Temperatures will remain above normal on Thursday, but a cooling trend begins through Saturday.

KCAL News initially issued a Next Weather Alert for inland heat, however after reviewing the latest forecast data, our meteorologists canceled the alert Thursday at 8 a.m., six to 10 hours ahead of schedule.

The Next Weather Alert went into effect on Tuesday, warning communities in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles, and Orange County inland and valleys of above-average heat. With the cool ocean breeze returning earlier than anticipated, afternoon temperatures no longer support a Next Weather Alert.

Morning low clouds and fog return to coastal areas and will expand inland the next couple of nights and mornings.

According to the National Weather Service, a deep marine layer will be in place over the weekend "with night through morning low clouds and fog extending well in the valleys."

Temperatures will remain above normal through Friday in most areas.