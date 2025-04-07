Southern California gears up for warming trend, heat mid-week

Southern California is preparing for a warming trend that will bring above-normal temperatures and heat by the middle of the week.

KCAL News has issued a Next Weather Alert for areas of Southern California, including the valleys and Inland Empire, as above normal temperatures are expected to bring heat.

The National Weather Service said conditions will be cooler on Monday with a marine layer in the morning. The gradual warming trend will begin Tuesday and continue through Thursday.

"Well above normal temperatures are likely Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s across the valleys," the NWS said.

The NWS has not issued any heat-related advisories yet, but could update that as the weather event gets closer.

The warm-up will be followed by a cool-down over the weekend.