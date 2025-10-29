SoCal Edison launches compensation program for Eaton Fire victims

Southern California Edison launched its compensation program for Eaton Fire survivors on Wednesday.

Victims must agree not to sue or pursue legal action against the utility company if they accept the payment. SoCal Edison has not accepted fault for the wildfire and said that the compensation program is not an admission of guilt.

It faces several lawsuits from victims, Los Angeles County, and the U.S. Department of Justice, alleging that the utility's equipment ignited one of the worst wildfires in California history.

President and CEO of SoCal Edison's parent company Pedro Pizarro said they listened to the community's concerns after many in Altadena expressed their dissatisfaction with the compensation program's draft.

"We listened to more than a thousand voices and learned what matters most to those impacted by the Eaton Fire: clarity, fairness and speed," said Pizarro. "This input helped SCE refine the program to respond directly to the community's needs."

Who is eligible for the Eaton Fire compensation program?

SoCal Edison released a map of the properties eligible for the program. It mainly covers the parts of Altadena, Pasadena and Sierra Madre that were within and immediately outside the Eaton Fire burn scar.

Owners and tenants who have properties, either commercial or residential, within SoCal Edison's eligibility zones can apply through the fast pay program, in which SoCal Edison will send a settlement offer within 90 days of a "substantially complete submission."

If they are unsatisfied with the initial offer, applicants can also file for a detailed review of their losses, which may require additional documentation, including financial records and a possible site inspection. This process could take significantly longer, with victims possibly waiting nine months to receive an offer. The detailed review track does not guarantee more money.

People who sold their properties can still apply for compensation; however, they will receive a smaller settlement from SoCal Edison.

Victims who sustained physical injuries and people who are representing those who died during the Eaton Fire can also apply.

Eaton Fire survivors can submit a claim on their own or with the help of an attorney. SoCal Edison will add 10% to the settlement offer for legal costs. The deadline to apply is Nov. 30, 2026.

How much is SoCal Edison offering?

SoCal Edison released four sample offers for commercial and residential buildings.

A family of four — two adults and two children — who lost a 1,500-square-foot home can receive $2.058 million, if they still own the property, plan to rebuild and have an attorney file the claim, according to the company's sample offer. For tenants, a family of four renting the same home will receive $637,070.

A commercial property owner of a destroyed building can receive about $2.06 million if they file through an attorney. A tenant will receive $611,000.

If someone lost an accessory dwelling unit, also known as a granny flat or back house, and their primary home sustained smoke, soot, or ash damage, they can receive $653,700, compared to a tenant's $270,390.

Homeowners can receive $109,000 for smoke, soot, or ash damage, as well as for landscape damage, such as burned trees. Tenants in the same situation will receive $98,000.

SoCal Edison will subtract any money received from a homeowner's insurance company. Renters will face some deductions, but for the most part, they can fully pursue their policy coverage and still receive what's outlined in the company's sample offer.

The utility will also pay a "Direct Claim Premium" $5 million in addition to the settlement offers for death claims. People with physical injuries from the fires will receive an additional $20,000 "Direct Claim Premium" in their settlement offer.

How destructive was the Eaton Fire?

The Eaton Fire killed 19 people, the deadliest fire in LA County history since 1933.

It's the second-most destructive fire in California history, destroying 9,414 structures, damaging another 1,074, and burning 14,021 acres in Altadena, Pasadena, and Sierra Madre, according to Cal Fire. Coupled with the Palisades Fire, UCLA researchers estimated that LA County sustained property losses and damage costs of up to $164 billion.

The burned homes and the fire's smoke raised widespread concerns about lead-contaminated soil, following preliminary tests in areas surrounding the fire perimeter.

Scientists believe the higher-than-anticipated levels of lead could be linked to burned homes. Lead-based paint was common in houses before the federal government banned it in 1978. A Caltech study found that 90% of the homes in Altadena were built before 1975.

However, further screening showed that lead levels were below the California Department of Toxic Substances Control's guidelines of 80 parts per million and well below the Environmental Protection Agency's threshold of 200 ppm. Additionally, test results for heavy metals showed that they were below state and federal regulations.

Nonetheless, LA County approved a free soil-testing program so residents could test their soil. The program will run through December 2025. Depending on the demand, the free service could be extended.

SoCal Edison will host two community meetings for the compensation program: