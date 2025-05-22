LA County offering free soil testing for residents near Eaton Fire burn scar

Thanks to a new program through Los Angeles County's Department of Public Health, residents near the Eaton Fire burn scar can get their soil tested for lead for free until the end of the year.

"This soil testing program is free, convenient, and will provide residents accurate information about the environmental health of their soil," said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the communities affected by the wildfire.

The Department of Public Health provided instructions on how to collect soil samples. After retrieving the dirt, residents can drop off their samples at the One Stop Permit Center, 464 W. Woodbury Road, Suite 210, in Altadena, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Public health staff will return the results within 7-10 business days via email.

The program will run through December 2025. Depending on the demand, the free service could be extended.

"Los Angeles County is committed to being responsive to the needs of our residents impacted by the Eaton Fire, which is why we're providing timely soil testing resources and support to ensure residents can make informed decisions about their health," Barger said.

The Board of Supervisors approved the $3 million program in April after a preliminary study commissioned by the public health department heightened concerns about elevated levels of lead and other heavy metals.

"The overall percentages of lead in the 30 or 40% range would not be necessarily surprising in an urban setting, but what we see here are levels of exceedances downwind of where the main burn area is," principal scientist at Roux Inc., Adam Love, said in April. "We see the percentages of lead in those samples that are 70% up to 80% of the soil samples exceeding the screening levels."

Scientists believe the higher-than-anticipated levels of lead could be linked to burned homes. Lead-based paint was common in houses before the federal government banned it in 1978. A Caltech study found that 90% of the homes in Altadena were built before 1975.

"Wildfires can stir up lead that's been trapped in older building materials, paint, pipes or surrounding soil," said DPH Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Nichole Quick in April. "When those materials burn or when ash and dust are disturbed, lead particles can become airborne or settle on surfaces where children play and people live their daily lives."

However, the further screening showed that lead levels were below the California Department of Toxic Substances Control guidelines of 80 parts per million and much lower than the Environmental Protection Agency's threshold of 200 ppm. Additionally, test results for heavy metals showed that they were below state and federal regulations.