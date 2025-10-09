Eaton Fire survivors unsatisfied with SoCal Edison's compensation program

Altadena residents shared their dissatisfaction with Southern California Edison's compensation program for the Eaton Fire on Thursday.

Last month, SoCal Edison released draft details of its victim compensation program for people whose homes were destroyed or damaged by the wildfire.

The deal includes payment, but victims must agree not to sue or pursue legal action against the utility company. SoCal Edison has not accepted fault for the wildfire but faces several lawsuits from victims, Los Angeles County and the U.S. Department of Justice.

In an example of a settlement for destroyed homes, a family of four in a 1,500-square-foot lot could receive $1.4 million. SoCal Edison is also offering $50,000 for major damage and $30,000 for minor damage.

Residents, such as Zaire Calvin, believed that SoCal Edison's program only offers a fraction of what they need to rebuild.

"We are still displaced," Calvin said. "We are still worried. We are still scared, nervous. Families are still all over the place. The money that they had from insurance is running out. People face eviction notices."

In a statement, SoCal Edison responded to the residents, saying they appreciated the feedback and intend to use community input before finalizing the program.

"We have heard and taken those statements and are updating the protocol as needed," the utility company wrote. "We also look forward to receiving the additional document that the community group referenced during the press conference."

SoCal Edison plans to launch the program later this fall.