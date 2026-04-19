Cooler temperatures and rain forecasted for Southern California

After a warm weekend filled with blustery Santa Ana winds, Southern California is due for a significant cooldown with some potential rain on the way.

Scattered showers are predicted to move through the region beginning Tuesday afternoon and lasting through the night as the tail end of a storm system passes through.

A CBS LA Next Weather Alert has been issued for Tuesday due to the rain, which comes after an extended period of dry weather and warmth.

National Weather Service officials said that Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties will see the heaviest rainfall, with anywhere between 0.50 inches and 1.5 inches of rain expected. Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange counties and the Inland Empire will see significantly less rain, with between 0.10 inches and half an inch of rain predicted.

Temperatures will see a nearly 10-degree drop from the weekend, with high 60s and low 70s expected for most of Southern California. Some regions, specifically the high desert and mountains, will also experience strong gusts of wind between 45 and 50 miles per hour.

NWS officials said that there could be some "minor nuisance flooding" in prone areas, like burn scars and mountain regions.