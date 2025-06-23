All lanes of the southbound 405 Freeway in Brentwood closed for deadly crash

All lanes of the southbound 405 Freeway in Brentwood are blocked on Monday morning after a deadly crash.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert for all southbound lanes at Moraga Drive until further notice. All northbound lanes remain open.

The CHP received a call at 1:58 a.m. for a multi-vehicle crash involving an LAPD patrol vehicle. The CHP reports that three people were involved in the crash. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others, including an LAPD officer, were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes and travel with caution.