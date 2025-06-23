Watch CBS News
All lanes of the southbound 405 Freeway in Brentwood closed for deadly crash

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
All lanes of the southbound 405 Freeway in Brentwood are blocked on Monday morning after a deadly crash.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert for all southbound lanes at Moraga Drive until further notice. All northbound lanes remain open.

The CHP received a call at 1:58 a.m. for a multi-vehicle crash involving an LAPD patrol vehicle. The CHP reports that three people were involved in the crash. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others, including an LAPD officer, were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes and travel with caution. 

