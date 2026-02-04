LAPD detectives investigating deadly hit-and-run in South LA neighborhood

Los Angeles Police Department detectives are searching for the hit-and-run driver who allegedly struck and killed a 30-year-old man in the Green Meadows neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

It happened at around 9 p.m. near Figueroa Boulevard and Imperial Highway, where police say that the victim was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.

The driver failed to stop and fled from the area, police said.

Authorities have not identified the victim as their investigation continues.

A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered for anyone who can provide information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect through the Los Angeles Administrative Code's Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.

Detectives asked anyone with more information to contact them at (323) 421-2577.