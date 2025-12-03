Watch CBS News
Fireworks explosion in South Los Angeles leaves 19-year-old critically injured

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

A 19-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition on Wednesday after a fireworks explosion in South Los Angeles, according to police.

Officers were called to the 400 block of E. 84th Place after learning of the explosion, Los Angeles police told CBS LA.

The teenager has not yet been identified. It's unclear if there were any other injuries connected to the incident.

A bomb squad was called to assist with the investigation, police said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

