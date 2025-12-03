Fireworks explosion in South Los Angeles leaves 19-year-old critically injured

A 19-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition on Wednesday after a fireworks explosion in South Los Angeles, according to police.

Officers were called to the 400 block of E. 84th Place after learning of the explosion, Los Angeles police told CBS LA.

The teenager has not yet been identified. It's unclear if there were any other injuries connected to the incident.

A bomb squad was called to assist with the investigation, police said.

