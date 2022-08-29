Several days of triple-digit heat forecast for Southern California

A potentially scorching heat wave is headed for Southern California just in time for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The heat is expected to turn up starting Wednesday, which is expected to see triple-digit heat at least until Thursday. The heat is expected to retreat just a little Friday, then roar back into Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

(CORRECTED GRAPHIC TEMPERATURES): Widespread and long lasting heat is expected inland from the immediate coast starting Wednesday and lasting through to next Sunday (Labor Day Weekend), with Thursday looking like the warmest. #CAwx #laheat pic.twitter.com/0kvWn1j0Zb — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 28, 2022

Temperatures are expect to linger in the triple digits throughout the region during that time, according to CBS2/KCAL 9 meteorologist Amber Lee. From the San Bernardino and Riverside county mountains to the low deserts, temperatures are forecast to hit 100 degrees, all the way to 113 degrees. The high deserts are expected reach 107 degrees, and the Inland Empire will swelter at 109 degrees.

The heat will also roast Orange County, where inland areas will hit 102 degrees, and the Santa Ana Mountains are forecast to reach 108 degrees. Even the typically cooler Orange County coasts are expected to see temperatures up to 98 degrees.

LA & Ventura Co. will see an Excessive Heat Watch starting Wednesday as a prolonged warming trend begins. We will likely see records breaking temps during this time. How long will the heat continue? Your forecast on @cbsla https://t.co/i2zHa6BoA2 pic.twitter.com/Zxnhe8zRj2 — Amber Lee (@AmberLeeNews) August 29, 2022

An excessive heat watch goes into effect for Los Angeles and Ventura counties Wednesday night and will last through Friday night. Ventura County coasts could see temperatures up to 97 degrees, while the Antelope, San Fernando, San Gabriel, and Santa Clarita valleys are forecast to reach a scorching 110 degrees.

The widespread and long-lasting heat increases the risk of heat-related illness, especially among the homeless, people who work outside, those participating in outdoor activities, the elderly, and young children.