Soler hits tiebreaking HR, Trout goes deep twice as the Angels defeat Rangers 11-8

Jorge Soler hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, Mike Trout went deep twice and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 11-8 on Wednesday night.

Trout hit a two-run homer in the third and added his 16th of the season in the fifth, a solo shot that gave the Angels a 6-5 lead. His fly ball out to center in the seventh advanced two runners before Taylor Ward drove in both with a single, tying the score at 8.

Travis d'Arnaud hit his sixth home run for Los Angeles in the fourth inning.

José Fermin (2-0), the seventh of eight Angels pitchers, worked a scoreless inning and earned the victory. Kenley Jansen picked up his 16th save.

Texas' Marcus Semien drove in four runs. He hit a two-run homer, his 10th, off Reid Detmers in the seventh for an 8-6 lead. Detmers had gone 22 consecutive appearances without giving up an earned run.

Kyle Higashioka hit his third home run and finished with two RBIs for the Rangers.

Neither starter went deep into the game. Los Angeles' Kyle Hendricks worked 3 2/3 innings, giving up five runs, four earned. Texas' Kumar Rocker pitched 4 1/3 innings and gave up six runs.

Key moment

Soler's 421-foot homer to left came after Yoán Moncada's leadoff single against Luke Jackson (2-5).

Key stat

Trout's 29th multi-homer game — and his third this season — leaves him six homers shy of 400 for his career.

Up next

Texas' Patrick Corbin (5-7, 4.18 ERA) pitches against Jack Kochanowicz (3-8, 5.42) on Thursday.