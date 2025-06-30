Smoke advisory issued in Riverside County as Wolf, Mindy fires continue burning

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a smoke advisory in Riverside County as the Wolf and Mindy fires continue to burn.

Although crews continue to make progress on the Wolf Fire in the Banning Pass and the Mindy Fire in the Anza area, winds have transported smoke to different areas of Southern California.

The smoke advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. Officials said smoke from the Wolf Fire is expected to impact areas north to northeast of the fire, including the Banning Pass and San Jacinto Mountains. Smoke from the Mindy Fire is expected to impact the area north of the fire, including the Lake Riverside area and the Cahuilla Reservation.

Officials offer residents tips if they are in areas impacted by smoke:

Limit exposure outdoors

Keep windows and doors closed

Avoid rigorous physical activity

Run air conditioning units or air purifier

Avoid using fireplaces, candles, incense, pan-frying and grilling

Use properly fitting N95 or P100 masks

Use this link to see a South Coast AQMD map of impacted areas.