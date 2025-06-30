Watch CBS News
Smoke advisory issued in Riverside County as Wolf, Mindy fires continue burning

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a smoke advisory in Riverside County as the Wolf and Mindy fires continue to burn.

Although crews continue to make progress on the Wolf Fire in the Banning Pass and the Mindy Fire in the Anza area, winds have transported smoke to different areas of Southern California.

The smoke advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. Officials said smoke from the Wolf Fire is expected to impact areas north to northeast of the fire, including the Banning Pass and San Jacinto Mountains. Smoke from the Mindy Fire is expected to impact the area north of the fire, including the Lake Riverside area and the Cahuilla Reservation.

Officials offer residents tips if they are in areas impacted by smoke:

  • Limit exposure outdoors
  • Keep windows and doors closed
  • Avoid rigorous physical activity
  • Run air conditioning units or air purifier
  • Avoid using fireplaces, candles, incense, pan-frying and grilling
  • Use properly fitting N95 or P100 masks 

Use this link to see a South Coast AQMD map of impacted areas. 

