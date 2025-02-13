Smart and Final roof collapses as rain passes through Azusa

A Smart and Final grocery store's roof collapsed as the Southern California storm passed through Azusa Thursday.

"I just heard a large boom," witness Al Hernandez said. "Then all of a sudden it just started buckling in."

The collapse happened while the powerful storm brought heavy rain to much of Los Angeles County and the surrounding areas. The wet conditions prompted the National Weather Service to issue several advisories for flash flooding and severe thunderstorms to much of the LA area. Meteorologists described it as the "largest storm of the season" that would bring heavy rain for most of the day with some areas getting 1.5 to 3 inches of rain by the end. The mountains and foothills could receive 3 to 6 inches of rain.

"There is a higher probability of rainfall rates in excess of 1 inch per hour which would very likely cause substantial debris flows if they occurred over a recent burn area," the NWS said.

Gusty northwest winds were also expected to accompany the storm. A high wind warning will be in effect Thursday morning until 1 a.m. Friday for parts of Ventura County and the San Gabriel Mountains.

No one was injured when the roof collapsed but spilled water throughout the grocery store.

"There were people screaming and running, it was just madness," Hernandez said. "People were just trying to escape. It was like a movie ... The water main broke as well. That water main was just shooting all over the place."

Smart and Final said the location would be temporarily closed as they investigated the collapse.

"We are relieved to report that no one was injured at our Azuza store," a spokesperson wrote. "The safety of our associates and customers is always our highest priority."