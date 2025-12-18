Small plane crashes into building at Van Nuys airport, man arrested for allegedly attempting to steal it

A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal an airplane at the Van Nuys Airport on Thursday.

The small Cessna aircraft partially crashed into an adjacent hangar at the airport around 4 a.m.

LAX Police Department officers responded and took Ceffeareno Michael Logan into custody for burglary and theft of an aircraft.

Both the FBI and LAXPD are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.