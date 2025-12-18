Watch CBS News
Small plane crashes into building at Van Nuys airport, man arrested for allegedly attempting to steal it

A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal an airplane at the Van Nuys Airport on Thursday.

The small Cessna aircraft partially crashed into an adjacent hangar at the airport around 4 a.m.

LAX Police Department officers responded and took Ceffeareno Michael Logan into custody for burglary and theft of an aircraft.

Both the FBI and LAXPD are investigating the incident. 

This is a developing story. 

Crews investigate damage to a building at Van Nuys Airport after a Cessna crashed into it. CBS LA

