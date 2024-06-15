Watch CBS News
Small plane crashes after flying out of Chino Airport

By Marissa Wenzke

/ KCAL News

A small twin-engine plane carrying two people crashed shortly after lifting off from Chino Airport Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crash was reported at 12:35 p.m. and remains under investigation by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board. FAA officials describe the aircraft as a twin-engine Lockheed 12A.

No other details, including about any potential injuries, have been released by the FAA.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

Marissa Wenzke

Marissa Wenzke is a journalist based in Los Angeles. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from UC Santa Barbara and is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School.

First published on June 15, 2024 / 2:16 PM PDT

