Pilot dies after small plane crashes into Simi Valley neighborhood

The pilot of a small plane died when they crashed into two homes in a Simi Valley neighborhood on Saturday.

It happened at around 2:10 p.m. in the 200 block of High Meadow Street near Wood Ranch Parkway, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

"The structures are both two-story, single-family homes that were impacted by fire and sustained structural damage," said Ventura County Fire Department on X. "The fire has been knocked down and firefighters are working on overhaul and salvage operations."

They said that the pilot on the plane died. They have not been identified.

"Residents were inside both homes at the time of the incident, and were evacuated with no reported injuries," firefighters said.

An aerial view of the scene after a small plane crashed into a Simi Valley neighborhood on May 3, 2025. KCAL News

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the pilot was the lone occupant of the plane, a Vans RV-10.

"The plane departed from William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster and was heading to Camarillo Airport," FAA's statement said.

Police closed the area between Wood Ranch Parkway and High Meadow Street as the investigation continued. Both the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board were also investigating.

Video from the scene posted to the Citizen app shows a large presence of police and firefighter personnel near several homes as neighbors look on.

Another video showed as a large plume of black smoke rose from behind several homes as neighbors rushed outside following the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.