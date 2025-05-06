2 people killed during small plane crash in Simi Valley neighborhood identified by medical examiner

The two people who were killed during a small plane crash in a Simi Valley neighborhood have been identified.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office identified the two men as 69-year-old Paul Berkovitz and his 36-year-old son, Matthew Berkovitz. Paul's dog, Brody, was also identified.

The Berkovitz family released a statement about the crash.

"Paul was a devoted father and husband, a passionate pilot, and a lifelong animal lover. Brody, his loyal companion, was by his side on many of his flights," the family statement said. "Matt shared his father's passion for aviation, and the time they spent flying together brought them both great joy."

The medical examiner listed their cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of their deaths as an accident.

The small plane crashed into two homes around 2:10 p.m. on the 200 block of High Meadow Street near Wood Ranch Parkway.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft was a Van RV-10, which had taken off from William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster and was headed toward Camarillo Airport.

One of the homes was red-tagged by building inspectors, and the other was yellow-tagged. The homes were impacted by fire and sustained structural damage.

"Residents were inside both homes at the time of the incident, and were evacuated with no reported injuries," firefighters said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are continuing to investigate the incident. The FAA's preliminary report is expected to be released within 30 days, but a full report could take up to two years to be completed.

Neighbors said the aircraft had circled the area several times before the crash and dipped in and out of clouds.