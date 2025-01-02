Fullerton plane crash causes fire near airport

A small plane crash in Fullerton spurred a fire near the airport Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

While authorities have not confirmed injuries or fatalities, the Associated Press reported 11 people were hurt after a small aircraft collided into the roof of a commercial building. Police said the crash was reported in the 2300 block of Raymer Avenue near the Fullerton Airport at 2:09 p.m. The site where firefighters were responding is a large warehouse, where they were seen in aerial footage around 2:40 p.m. hosing down a blackened area of the rooftop where smoke was rising from a gaping hole.

No details about how the happened, what kind of aircraft was involved or any other information has been released by authorities.

Police said it's not clear if a plane was inside the building where firefighters were putting out flames.

At 2:39 p.m., in a post to X, the Fullerton Police Department confirmed evacuations were underway in the area and mentioned "unknown casualties."

"Plane crash in the 2300 block of Raymer Ave," the post states. "Unknown casualties. Evacuations are underway in the 2300 block of Raymer. Avoid the area. PD PIO en route."

