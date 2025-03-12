Sierra Madre residents ordered to evacuate, brace for storm after mudslides weeks earlier

In Sierra Madre, residents were building wooden walls outside their yards and packing up their cars to leave Wednesday as they braced for possible mudslides with this week's storm — facing mandatory evacuations that will extend into Thursday.

The city of about 11,000 people, just east of Pasadena, was hit by mudslides when an intense rainstorm brought flooding and thunderstorms to Los Angeles County last month. On Wednesday, as evacuation warnings were in place for LA wildfire burn areas from neighboring Altadena to Pacific Palisades along the coastline, Sierra Madre was the only community facing mandatory orders.

Authorities have said that could change and even those who live in areas under voluntary evacuation warnings should be ready to flee in case the weather brings unexpected changes or challenges. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced 400 first responders and other personnel were deployed to Southern California for this week's storm while LA fire officials warned of a "high" risk for mudslides.

"The hillsides surrounding Sierra Madre remain extremely vulnerable," said James Carlson, a city analyst, during a presentation assessing the risk of mudslides in the area, which he said remain a "significant concern" amid this week's storm. "The Verdugo mountain slopes create fast-moving, unfiltered runoff which can lead to mudslides and debris flows."

City of Sierra Madre employee Danny Parker, left, helps Sierra Madre resident Vincent Lopez load sandbags into Lopez's vehicle in preparation for expected rains at Sierra Vista Park in Sierra Madre on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

For weeks, crews have been clearing out debris and mud piled up in basins in Sierra Madre and Altadena. Much of LA and Ventura counties are currently under a flood watch warning of potentially damaging and destructive flooding through Thursday evening.

Last month, a powerful rainstorm led to debris and mud flows in the Hollywood Hills, Pacific Palisades and other parts of the LA area, blocking and shutting down roads. In Malibu, an LA Fire Department inspector was washed off the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu by a mudslide, sending his vehicle off a 30-foot cliff and onto the beach shore below. He survived .

Residents of Sierra Madre said the mudslides there led to rescues and heavy damage to many homes, leaving thousands of dollars in damage to houses hit by heavy piles of debris and mud. On Wednesday, as the small city just outside LA braced for another storm, some residents like Derek Sample were constructing temporary walls made out of wood sheets to place outside their homes.

"We're covering it up so we don't get anymore mud in the garage," Sample said of the makeshift barriers, one of many safeguards being put up by residents in the community that's seen a challenging last few weeks given the fires and mudslides this year.

"It's been tough but it's like we have such a great neighborhood, and it's great group of people," he said. "I would not live anywhere else."