Should LAUSD strike happen, superintendent says schools would close during the strike

With an LAUSD strike looming, L.A. schools Supt. Alberto Carvalho announced schools would most likely close should a three-day strike of 65,000 teachers and school staff happen.

An intended strike date is set to be announced Wednesday at a Grand Park rally in downtown Los Angeles. For safety reasons, Carvalho said schools would close without virtual education.

"If this strike does occur, despite our best efforts to avoid it, due to the anticipated lack of both teachers and school staff, it is likely we would have to close schools — without virtual education — until the strike ends," Carvalho said in an email to families. "We would simply have no way of ensuring a safe and secure environment where teaching can take place. We will give you as much advance notice as possible, but we encourage you to begin discussions with your employer, child care providers and others now."

Thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District workers on Saturday voted to authorize a strike as they seek better wages and respect for their work.

The workers, represented by Service Employees International Union Local 99, are comprised of bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, special education assistants and other essential school workers.

Voting was held between Jan. 23 and Feb. 10, with 96% of voters coming together in a decisive agreement to strike.

"Members of SEIU Local 99 have been negotiating with the district since April 2022, demanding equitable wage increases, more full-time work, respectful treatment, and increased staffing levels for improved student services," said a statement released by SEIU.

They allege that LAUSD has not yet shown significant movement towards filling those demands.

According to the statement, workers were allegedly subjected to "surveillance, intimidation and harassment by the school district."

The average salary of school workers with LAUSD is approximately $25,000 annually, with most working part-time hours. SEIU says that these are some of the factors that make it difficult for the district to recruit sufficient staff services.