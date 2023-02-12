LAUSD school workers vote to authorize strike in search for better wages, full-time work

LAUSD employees vote to authorize strike as they seek better wages, full-time work

Thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District workers on Saturday voted to authorize a strike as they seek better wages and respect for their work.

The workers, represented by Service Employees International Union Local 99, are comprised of bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, special education assistants and other essential school workers.

There are no concrete dates for when the strike is planned, as the union is still unsure if they're ready to move forward. The vote authorization however gives them the ability to call the strike if necessary.

Voting was held between Jan. 23 and Feb. 10, with 96% of voters coming together in a decisive agreement to strike.

"Members of SEIU Local 99 have been negotiating with the district since April 2022, demanding equitable wage increases, more full-time work, respectful treatment, and increased staffing levels for improved student services," said a statement released by SEIU.

They allege that LAUSD has not yet shown significant movement towards filling those demands.

According to the statement, workers were allegedly subjected to "surveillance, intimidation and harassment by the school district."

The average salary of school workers with LAUSD is approximately $25,000 annually, with most working part-time hours. SEIU says that these are some of the factors that make it difficult for the district to recruit sufficient staff services.