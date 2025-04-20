Shohei Ohtani returns to Dodgers lineup after birth of first child

Shohei Ohtani and his wife welcome their first child

Shohei Ohtani and his wife welcome their first child

Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is back in the Dodgers lineup Sunday afternoon, just one day after he and his wife welcomed their first child.

This season, Ohtani has appeared in 20 games for the Dodgers, slashing .288/.380/.550 with six homers and eight RBI, the team said.

Ohtani was being reinstated from a paternity list he was placed on Friday. He will play alongside designated outfielder Eddie Rosario who was also placed on assignment for the series finale against the Texas Rangers.

According to the Associated Press, 30-year-old missed the first two games of the series—which the Dodgers split—matching the previous two World Series winners.

He announced in late December that he and his wife were expecting.